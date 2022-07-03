Elaine Bruce, 95, died July 1, 2022 at Twin Oaks Personal Care Home in Granville, PA. She was born on Armenia Mountain in 1926 to Willis and Alice Sturgis. Elaine attended Troy High School, graduating with honors in 1944. She met Donald B. Bruce in 1949, they married and raised three children, Maxine, Michael, and Donald E. Bruce. They were lifelong residents of Troy.
Elaine worked for many years in food service at W.R. Croman Elementary School, a job she enjoyed a great deal, making many lifelong friends. In their retirement she and Don enjoyed traveling to country music festivals and to visit her brother Leo in southern Pennsylvania. She was a talented fiber artist and sewist, enjoying quilting and embroidery.
She will be sorely missed by Maxine and Mickey, but it was her fondest hope that she be reunited with her husband Don and her son Donnie. Godspeed Mom.
Maxine and Mickey would like to thank the staff of Twin Oaks Personal Care Home for the excellent care she received over the years, many of them came to be like family to her.
Burial will be private and held at the family’s convenience. She will be buried with her husband and close to many relatives at the peaceful Windfall Cemetery. The Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. 1093 West Main St. Troy, PA has been entrusted with the arrangements.
