Elaine Clare Kipp, 86, went to be with the Lord July 27, 2021, while at home with her husband (Romeyn), son (Brian), and daughter-in-law (Barb) in Pasadena, MD. Elaine was the daughter of Delos and Katherine Goble of Nichols, NY. She was a graduate of Nichols High School, Nichols, NY and Practical Bible Training School (currently Davis College), Johnson City, NY. She was formerly employed in the records room of the Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre, PA and was a director for Child Evangelism Fellowship in Pennsylvania. Elaine attended the Nichols Baptist Church before marrying Pastor Romeyn Kipp whom she was married to for 58 years,, and was a faithful pastor’s wife and homemaker while attending churches that Romeyn pastored including Windham Center Community Church, Rome, PA; Bumpville Bible Church, Rome, PA; Madisonville Christian Church, Madisonville, PA; Bible Baptist Church, Aberdeen, MD, Holmesville Baptist Church, Holmesville, NY, and Catatonk Baptist Church, Catatonk, NY. They were at the Holmesville Baptist Church for 45 years. Elaine was very active in teaching and ministering to children through Sunday School classes, VBS programs, JOY clubs, and through CEF. Her other interests included gardening, cooking and baking, cake decorations, knitting and crocheting, crafts, reading, and overall homemaking. She is survived by her husband, Romeyn; son, Brian and his spouse, Barb; sisters, Yvonne Goble and Carol MacKenzie; and grandchildren, Alex and Devon. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. at Bradford Memorial Park, 20452 Route 6, Towanda, PA 18848 on Tuesday, August 3, conducted by longtime family friend, Pastor Scott Davis of Central Manor Church, Lancaster, PA.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting http://www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
