Elaine K. (Bassett) Shedden, 83, of Canton, passed away unexpectedly on the morning of July 27, 2022. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend she will be dearly missed. Elaine Kay was born to the late Kenneth and Irene (Storrs) Bassett on February 4, 1939 in Canton. She attended Canton Area Schools and after graduating in 1957 attended the Elmira Business Institute. Elaine worked for a short time in Dr. Slingerlands office before becoming a lifelong homemaker. On April 17, 1960, Elaine married L. Scott Shedden in the Canton Church of Christ; they celebrated 62 loving years together and raised two sons. She was a woman of faith and a long-time member of the East Canton United Methodist Church. Elaine also served on the Canton Area School District School Board of Education for 19 years as treasurer.
Elaine enjoyed quilting, crocheting, and knitting. Most of all, Elaine dedicated her life to her family. From the wrestling mats, volleyball court, and softball field to the auditorium stage if one of her grandchildren had an event you could find Elaine there. She spent her summers “lifeguarding” at the pool while they swam and was the unofficial chauffer to practices, games, and appointments. From serving dinner at 1:00 to the guys every day to having hot chocolate ready for the kids after playing in the snow she always made sure everyone had something to eat. You could count on Elaine to help clean a new apartment when moving or to work her magic and restore any stained clothing to its former glory. Her dedication and love of her family will live on in our memories.
Surviving Elaine are her husband; Scott Shedden, two sons; Bryan (Michelle) and Mark (Tammy) Shedden; six grandchildren; Josh (Ashley) Shedden, Sarah (Jacob) Tice, Lance (Ashley) Shedden, Katie (Mike) Steever, Eric (Erica) Shedden and Lydia (Derek) Leiby, fourteen great-grandchildren with the fifteenth on the way; Zoey, Liam, Eliza and Ivan Shedden, Isabel, Elle, and Blair Shedden, Braxton and Conrad Tice, Rylee, Adalynn, and Bryanna Steever, Easton and Emily Shedden, and Baby Leiby, a sister; Myrna (Miles) Anderson, Brother-in-law; Leo (Jenny) Shedden, Sisters-in-law; Maxine Shedden and Alice Feeney, nieces and nephews; Meagan (Judah) Anderson-Pira, Korey (Marianna) Shedden, Kirby (Julia) Shedden, Karen (Lee) Krasweski, Jim (Linda) Shedden, Craig Shedden, and Charles (Teresa) Shedden along with multiple great nieces, nephews, cousins, and lifelong friends.
Besides her parents Elaine was predeceased by her in-laws; Evelynn and Clyde Sechrist, and brothers-in-law Davis Shedden and Tom Feeney.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, from 1-3 P.M. at Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, Inc., 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton, Pa 17724. A funeral service to celebrate a life well lived will follow at 3 P.M. Burial will be held in East Canton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers consider a memorial donation in Elaine’s name to the East Canton United Methodist Church, 5791 Route 414, Canton, PA 17724
Memories and condolences for the family may be shared by visiting, www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
