It broke our hearts to lose you, but you didn’t go alone, for part of us went with you the day God called you home ...
Elaine L. Middendorf, 73, of Warren Center, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, April 17, 2021 following a period of declining health. Elaine was born on Sept. 14, 1947 in Binghamton, NY a daughter of the late Joseph and Alice (Lahr) Markle. She attended school in Susquehanna Valley. Elaine had a caring heart and always loved to work with people. At a young age, she became a dental technician and later went to make the young smile as a cafeteria lady at Northeast Bradford School. Many will remember her caring smile and her cheer as she made the day so positive for many. Elaine treasured her family and always looked forward to visiting with friends over a glass of wine or a visit to the casino. A talented crafter, many of Elaine’s treasures can be found in our homes.
Elaine will be greatly missed by her husband Laurence “Larry” Middendorf; her children: Donald Middendorf of Warren Center, Pa; Scott (Shelley) Middendorf of Towanda, Pa; Timothy (Amber) Middendorf of Warren Center, Pa and Leann (Jason) Mize; her special grandchildren who were the light of her life: Adam (Conner), Alexandra (Caleb), Avery, Annalyse, Ashlyn, Aidan, Skylar, Shyanne, Aubrey, Autumn, Grant and was so excited to meet the newest just two weeks ago baby Alice; and a great grandson Brody. She is also survived by her siblings: Thomas (Debbe) Markle of Raleigh, North Carolina; Judy Markle; Linda Markle Crampton both of Binghamton, NY. Several nieces, nephews and many friends also survive. Elaine was greeted in heaven by her parents and her brother James.
Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation on Friday, April 30 from 4 to 7 pm at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. A memorial service and celebration of her life will be held at the conclusion of calling hours, at 7 pm. Those attending are requested to practice appropriate precautions for public health concerns to include wearing masks and practicing social distancing when coming for all services. Memories, your favorite photo, a story or a condolences may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Guthrie Cancer Care Fund, 1 Guthrie Square, Sayre, PA 18840 in loving memory of Elaine L. Middendorf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.