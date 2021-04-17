“A time will come when we meet again, but don’t rush your time away. Remember me with happy thoughts, until that glorious day.”
Elaine Levin, 78, of Troy, Pennsylvania, passed away at her home on April 6, 2021, following a brief illness.
Elaine was born April 14, 1942 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to George C. and Elizabeth Levin. On May 29, 1948, at the age of six, Elaine moved to Martha Lloyd Community Services in Troy, where she was a life-long resident. At the time of Elaine’s passing she resided in Martha Lloyd’s Intermediate Care Facility.
Elaine lived a very happy and fulfilled life at Martha Lloyd; she attended the program at Martha Lloyd’s Senior Center where she had many friends. Elaine enjoyed the company of others and was big on holding people’s hands and the giving and receiving of high-fives. She enjoyed being sang to and if asked, would hum to the tune of her favorite songs.
Elaine is survived by her brother, Phillip (Anita) Levin of Troy, Michigan; her sister, Gail Fried; and eight nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her housemates and the direct care staff who loved and cared for her throughout her life.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
