Elaine M. LaFrance, age 90, of Tunkhannock, (formerly of South Auburn) went home to be with her Savior, Jesus Christ, Wednesday morning, March 18, 2020.
Elaine was born on Nov. 30, 1929 in Tunkhannock, the daughter of the late Glen and Grace Allen Phillips. She was a graduate of Tunkhannock High School. After high school she was employed as a telephone operator in Tunkhannock.
She married Robert B. LaFrance Jr. and together they raised three children. She and her husband owned and operated a dairy farm in South Auburn, Pennsylvania. Her husband passed away on Sept. 4, 1977 but she continued to work on the farm with her son, Joseph H. LaFrance. Elaine gave her total devotion to working on the farm with her husband and son.
Elaine attended Braintrim Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughters and husbands, Chanda and Dennis Cunningham of Laceyville, and Bobbie and Nelson Hollett of South Auburn; her grandchildren, Dana (Billy) Marshall, Joseph (Sara) Hollett, and Lee (Theresa) Hollett; 10 great-grandchildren; her sister, Doris (Earl) Shotwell of Tunkhannock; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband and parents she was preceded in death by her son, Joseph LaFrance (d. Nov. 17, 2014); her brother, Harold Phillips (d. 1957); her sister, Eleanor J. Harvey (d. Oct. 19, 2000); and her nephew, Irwin “Buddy” Harvey (d. July 7, 2017).
There will be a private burial at the Overfield Cemetery due to the ongoing threat of the coronavirus. Due to the ongoing state of emergency please leave an online condolence for the family at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.