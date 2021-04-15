Elaine R. Morgan, 60, of Armenia Mountain, passed away at her daughter’s residence while surrounded by her loving family and friends on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Elaine Roseanne was born June 15, 1960 to the late James and Fay (Tiller) Morgan in Sayre, PA. She attended Troy Area Schools and was a graduate of the class of 1978. Elaine was a member of the Morris Run American Legion Post 167.
Elaine had a passion for the mountain. She enjoyed jeep rides and all the beauty that nature had to offer. She took delight in gardening and house plants. Elaine was a devoted mother and grandmother. She always looked forward to time spent with her family and in her earlier years she liked cooking out. Elaine was always an extremely hard worker and a great provider to her family.
Surviving Elaine are her children; Scott (Danielle) Cunningham of Sugar Run, Arrell (Terry II) Putnam, Rachelle Rockwell, Ty (Janye) Rockwell and Shandi Rockwell (Kyle Thompson) all of Troy, grandchildren; Parker, Easton, Carlaina, Bridon, Brileigh, Brice, Briara, Mackism, Jackson, Elianna, Aiden and Kynlee, siblings; Anita Osgood of Gillett, June (Ross) Cummings of Wellsboro, May Decker (Paul Ford) of Chattem, Ny., Kelvin (Irene) Morgan of Mansfield and Wayne (Sonya) Morgan of Troy as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Elaine was predeceased by brothers; John and Dennis Morgan and a brother-in-law; Ozzie Osgood.
Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at the Bakerburg Community Church, 197 Gray Valley Road, Mainesburg, PA 16932. A memorial service to honor Elaine’s life will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Paul Binkley officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Elaine’s name may be directed to the Bakerburg Community Church. Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, Inc., 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton is assisting the family with arrangements. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
