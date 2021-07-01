On June 29, 2021, Elaine Ridall Kilbourn of Canton. passed away peacefully at Robert Packer Hospital. She was 79 years of age. Born Aug. 10, 1941 in Benton, Pa., she was the daughter of Loren “Bud” Ridall and Beatrice (Sutliff) Ridall. Elaine was employed as a clerk for the Canton Telephone Company for nearly 30 years, and later the Paper Magic Company. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, jewelry making and travel. She especially enjoyed the company of family and friends. Elaine was a woman of faith, and was a longtime member of the Canton Ecumenical Parish.
She is survived by her son, Alan Kilbourn (and Donna Robbins) of Mansfield, brother Earl Ridall (and Barbara Hufford) of Canton, grandson Jordan, granddaughter Ashley, great-grandchildren Adelyn, Parker and Mason, as well as nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by parents Loren and Beatrice Ridall and brother Darl Ridall.
Visitation will be 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, July 3 at Morse and Kleese Funeral Home, 94 N. Center St., Canton. Service to follow at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Bradford County Memorial Park. (morseandkleesefuneralhome.com)
