Eleanor J. Hill, 65, of Sayre, PA, passed away with her family by her side on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Robert Packer Hospital.
She was born on February 17, 1956, in Sayre, PA, the daughter of the late Robert and Ruth (McIlvar) Schrader.
Eleanor was a 1974 graduate of Sayre High School. While in school, she was a member of the Mello-Dears Drum Corps, and for several years continued to teach the students after graduation.
Eleanor’s life was all about family and community. Her career took her on many paths throughout the years, but she found her home over 20 years ago as the Executive Director for Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce. She was very dedicated to serving the Valley area communities and was supportive of all those who opened businesses locally. Eleanor was always available to help in any way she could to be sure they were successful, including personally shopping and was a driving force in promoting the idea to the communities to “Shop Local”.
Eleanor was a constant in her families lives and was always loving, supportive, and caring. For many years, she was a faithful and loving caregiver to her husband while they went through his battle with cancer together. Eleanor was passionate about her children and grandchildren and her love and support of them. She was known as “Noni” to several of her nieces and nephews, that held a special place in her heart. Eleanor was a person who was easy to talk to and over the years, she formed many lifetime friendships, and she will be missed by all those who knew and loved her.
She is predeceased by her beloved husband of 32 years Robert Hill II on Nov. 2, 2021, sisters Janice Carpenter and Barbara Janiak, brother J. Robert Schrader, mother-in-law Lucille Hill and father-in-law Robert W. Hill I.
Eleanor is survived by her son Jeremy Bowen of Sayre, PA, daughter Allison Bowen-Brookhart of Sayre, PA, son and daughter-in-law Benjamin and Tina Hill of Lincoln University, PA, grandson Kellan Brookhart, granddaughters Sara and Makenzie Hill, grandson Lincoln Hill, sister and brother-in-law Joyce and Omer Croteau of Athens, PA, brother and sister-in-law David and Valerie Schrader of Sayre, PA, brother-in-law Stan Janiak of Myrtle Beach, SC, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Time of Visitation will be held for family and friends on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, from 10:00am-1:00pm at the Sayre Christian Church, North Keystone Avenue, Sayre, PA. Funeral Services will follow at the church 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Rev. Paula Kraus and Rev. Linda Rogers co-officiating.
Burial will follow in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, PA.
Memorial donations may be made in Eleanor’s memory to: Greater Valley EMS, 904 North Lehigh Avenue, Sayre, PA 18840 to help carry on the mission of caring for others by serving.
(For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook or send condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com).
