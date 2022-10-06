Eleanor Murray Eberhard passed peacefully on September 28, 2022 in Sun City Center, FL, at the age of 102 years.
Elly was born on September 24, 1920 in Upper Montclair, NJ, joining her parents, Fred and Annie Bell Murray, sister Jean and brother Robert. There she attended school and was an active Girl Scout in her mother’s troop. Her favorite childhood memories were of summers spent in Maine, first in Ocean Park and later in Medomak.
As a young lady, Elly attended Wheaton College in Norton, MA, graduating with a B.A. in English Literature. During college, she met her future husband, Sid, who was studying Chemical Engineering at MIT in Boston. After graduation, they married and moved to Pennsylvania to start their new life in Towanda. All of their children were born there, and Elly was active in Girl Scouts, Parent Teacher organizations, bridge clubs and AAUW.
Just before retirement, Elly and Sid relocated to Statesville, NC, for employment at a startup factory for Sylvania, where they stayed only two years, but where they made lasting friendships. Retiring to Florida after Sid’s 40 year career, they began what was to be her 39 years there. As a couple, they made many friends to form a group that attended plays, musicals and Tampa Bay Rays games together. Each year, she and Sid chose a new destination and traveled to many parts of the world. Elly was an active tennis player, attended exercise classes, spent hours knitting for church charities, and volunteered at an elementary school in Wimauma, FL, reading to children to help them become acclimated to the English language. She and Sid loved to dance and were always ready to enjoy the music at Aston Gardens. They celebrated 70 years of marriage in 2013.
Predeceased by her husband Sid and son John, she leaves her family: Gini Fiedler (daughter) and Chuck Sherman, Karen Dougherty (daughter) and Jim, Doug Eberhard (son) and Amy Garten. In addition, she is survived by eight grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.
The family especially wants to thank her caregiver and friend, Mildred, and longtime friends Elaine and Karen who gave Elly comfort; in addition thanks are due to her Aston Gardens dinner partners with whom she spent many special evenings.
Arrangements are in the care of Sun City Center Funeral Home, and burial will be at a later time in Forest Hills Cemetery, Jamaica Plain, Boston.
