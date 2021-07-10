Eleanor R. Cobb, 94, formerly of LeRaysville, PA passed away Monday afternoon, July 5, 2021, at Dar-Way Elder Care in Elkland Township, PA. Eleanor was born at her mother’s home in Evergreen, PA, Albany Township, on February 7, 1927, the daughter of Pauline Akers Bennett and Wesley G. Bennett. In early years, Eleanor worked with her husband, James E. Cobb on their farm in LeRaysville and worked at Hammerly’s Store in LeRaysville. She also served as a school bus driver for the Northeast Bradford School District for many years and was a member of the Pike Township Board of Elections. Eleanor enjoyed the outdoors, camping, and vacation trips to Canada.
The family extends their deepest appreciation to the Schmeckenbecher Family for their love and excellent care given to Eleanor. She is survived by her son, Daryl (Margaret) Cobb of Camptown, granddaughter, Lorie Bilhorn of California, 5 great grandchildren, her sister, Geraldine Mosier of Towanda, nephew, Wesley (Barbara) Mosier of Towanda, nieces, Pauline Wooster of Nicholson, PA, Cindy Schlafer of Nevada, and 3 great nieces.
In addition to her parents, Eleanor was predeceased by her husband, James E. Cobb on June 28, 2004, son, David Cobb, grandson, Timothy Fisher, and sister, Marion Strope Allen.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, July 15, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at the Beaver Meadows Cemetery, Tuscarora Township, PA. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to Saint Agnes School, 102 Third St., Towanda, PA 18848 in memory of Eleanor R. Cobb. Service arrangements are being provided by the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, Towanda, PA. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
