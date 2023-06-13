Mrs. Eliza Ellen Vanderpool Barber, age 86, formerly of Sugar Run, PA, passed away on Sunday afternoon, June 11, 2023, at the Bradford County Manor surrounded by her loving family.
Eliza was born on April 17, 1937, at home at Sugar Creek, N. Towanda Twp., Bradford County, PA, a daughter of the late Horton & Dorothy May Bailey Vanderpool. She was married to the late Lewis Barber who passed away in 1991. She was a housewife all of her life.
In 1973 she moved to Sugar Run, PA, from the Granville Summit, PA, area. For the last almost eight years she has been a resident of the Bradford County Manor. She formerly attended the Moxie Community Church.
She enjoyed cooking and making clothing. She also enjoyed crocheting and quilting and had made several blankets for members of her family. She especially loved to watch the birds outside, but her greatest joy was taking care of her grandkids and spending time with her family.
Surviving:
Four sons:
Kenneth (Kandy) Bailey Sayre, PA
Richard Bailey Elmira, NY
Jesse (Tammy) Barber New Albany, PA
James (Cathy) Barber Canton, PA
Six daughters:
Dorothy (Kenneth) Hart Gillett, PA
Bonnie (Richard) Houck Dushore, PA
Lillian (Wilbur) Dymond Towanda, PA
Beverly (Frank) Talada Milan, PA
Rose (Leo) Kipp New Albany, PA
Rita Madigan Athens, PA
Three sisters:
Molly Benjamin Milan, PA
Damie Hatch Towanda, PA
Doris Lewis Big Pond, PA
Brother:
Myron (Rose) Vanderpool Ocala, FL
She is also survived by 20 grandchildren and several great grandchildren and great great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Besides her parents and husband she was predeceased by two sons: Ronald Bailey in September of 1979, and Horton Bailey in 1972. She was also predeceased by a son-in-law Edward Madigan on June 20, 2020, a brother William “Billy” Vanderpool on August 28, 2020, two sisters: Margaret Wittig Johnson and Eunice Fessenden on June 21, 2020, and by two great great grandsons: Cameron Michael James Armitage on October 6, 2018, and Daryl Scott Merritt on March 28, 2019.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, June 16, 2023, at 2:00 P.M. at the Homer Funeral Home, 83 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA, with her son-in-law, Richard Houck officiating. Interment will follow in the Terrytown Cemetery.
Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Friday, June 16, 2023, from 12:00 P.M. until the start of the service at 2:00 P.M.
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to www.homerfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.