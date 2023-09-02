Eliza J. (Johnson) (Vanderpool) Benjamin
On the afternoon of Thursday, August 31, 2023 lifelong Towanda resident Eliza Jane Benjamin passed away peacefully at Sayre Health Center. She was 91 years of age. Born December 26, 1931 in Towanda she was the daughter of Joseph and Florence Johnson. Eliza possessed a kind, caring nature. In addition to caring for her children she worked for many years as a nurse’s aid at Bradford County Manor.
She is survived by her son, Walter Vanderpool, Jr. of Towanda daughters Maryellen Melosky of Exeter Pa., Carol (& Charles) Place and Gladys (& Fred) Ringler all of Towanda, 16 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her first husband Walter Vanderpool, second husband Frank Benjamin, children John P. Vanderpool and Betty Jane Miller, four brothers and two sisters.
Visitation will be from noon until one o’clockPM. Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at the Assembly of God Church, 20 Kingsbury Ave., Towanda. Service will follow at 1 PM. Interment will be in Bradford County Memorial Park. (morseandkleesefuneralhome.com)
