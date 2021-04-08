Elizabeth Ann “Betty” Good, aged 96, of Towanda passed away peacefully in the Bradford County Manor on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.
Born April 25, 1924, she was the second of 14 children born to John Yale and Esther Eliza (Bilby) Johnson. She grew up in the Shickshinny area and graduated from Huntington Mills High School.
On April 5, 1945, she married Carlos Eugene Good. While he served in the Army during WWII, she lived on his family farm in Hobbie. They had 5 children one of which, Carey Alan, predeceased them.
Betty will be best known as owner of Good’s Campground in the Red Rock area. Carlos and Betty operated the campground from 1959 until 1990 when they moved to the Mountain Lake area near Towanda. They built their own home with lumber from trees from their campground.
At Mt. Lake they became involved in card playing with the neighbors and bowling groups. They attended the Burlington Methodist church and its dinners, and Betty was a member of the choir. They always enjoyed their many visits back to their families. Carlos preceded her in death after 67 years of marriage.
Betty’s hobbies included hand quilting, she made one of her lady handkerchief quilts for each of her grandchildren. She enjoyed crocheting and made many doilies. She loved to go for car rides, which she and Carlos did often. Her favorite memories included driving to California and Alaska with their truck camper. She was an avid deer hunter and shot her last buck at age 84.
Living in the Mt Lake area put her next to grandchildren that also kept her busy going to sporting events, miniature golf competitions, playing cards, attending horse shows and musical concerts, lots of family dinners, and watching her family grow.
Betty is survived by her four children: sons, James married to Nanette; Foster Franklin Good II married to Diana; David married to Sally; daughter, Elizabeth married to Thomas Lane; 12 cherished grandchildren: Melinda married to Dave Gourlie, Erica Good, Brianne married to Mike Sinclair, Jared married to Jana Kurtasova; Jessica married to Nathan Novak, Stephen married to Jessica, Michelle Good; David Scott married to Connie; Crystal married to Christopher Thomas; William married to Michele, Benjamin married to Janna; Richard married to Carrie; 19 adored great grandchildren: Beckett and Makenna; Jacob and Jonah; Ava and Evan; Nathan and Annabelle; Bethany and Daven; Bronwyn and Elijah; Lucy, Annalena, and Lincoln; Tyler and Zayden; Scott and Emma. She also leaves behind sisters: Ruth Wandell, Cora Trumpore, Barbara Saxe and brother, Kenneth Johnson.
A graveside service will be held on April 12th at 3pm in Silver Maple Cemetery next to St Peters UCC Church, Hobbie, with Pastor Sally Good officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Betty’s memory may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Online messages of comfort may be sent to condolences@hellerfuneral.com.
