Elizabeth Belle Vanderpool Eicher, 92, of Camptown, PA formerly of Towanda, PA passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022 at the home of her daughter, Patricia J. Otis with whom she resided.
Elizabeth was born August 10, 1929, in Towanda the daughter of the late Wayne and Angie Benjamin Vanderpool Sr. She was a graduate of Towanda High School with the Class of 1947. In early years, she enjoyed working at W.T. Grant Store in Towanda. She was employed by Osram-Sylvania in Towanda from April 5, 1959 to February 29, 1992.
Elizabeth was a member of the Wysox Presbyterian Church and the Prayer Circle, the Osram Women’s Club and Towanda American Legion Post No. 42 Auxiliary. Elizabeth was an accomplished seamstress and crocheted many afghans and threaded doilies over the years. She enjoyed crafts and participated at many local craft fairs. She was also an avid reader. Her greatest pleasure was spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughters, Susan A. Eicher of Mount Airy, NC, Patricia J. Otis of Camptown, grandchildren, Ralph H. Schoonover III (Erin), Miranda Otis Shave (Robert), Derek Otis (Rachel), Clarice Garfield Frisbie (Tom), great grandchildren, Alexis Elizabeth Schoonover, Zackary Harland Schoonover, Brian Arnold, McKenzie Anne Shave, Benjamin James Shave, Madison Elizabeth Shave, Logan Thomas Otis, Harrper Mae Otis and baby girl due in April, 2022, and her sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and Ronald Elliott of Laurel, MS as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her parents, Elizabeth was predeceased by her son, James C. Eicher Jr. on January 30, 2013, brothers, Wayne L. Vanderpool Jr., and Ira Vanderpool, sisters, Florence Nero and Marguerite Place. Betty Jane, Edith Marie, and Mary Ann Vanderpool all died in infancy. “Queen Elizabeth”’s (as affectionately nicknamed by her caregivers) family is eternally grateful to all her loving caregivers – Amanda Tunnicliff, Ava Tunnicliff, Helga Collister, Liz Woodcock, Kim McDonnell, Maureen Kellly, Michele Estes and Jenny Hunsinger for their exceptional care and comfort during her golden years, allowing her to be home offering her words of wisdom and to enjoy her great grandbabies. They are clearly angels among us.
The family will receive friends on Friday, January 14 from Noon to 1 pm with a funeral service to follow at 1:00 at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA with Rev. Robert Martin officiating. Interment will be in Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington Township, PA.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
