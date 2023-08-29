Elizabeth “Betsy” A. Tolbert, 69, of Waverly passed away on Sunday, August 27, 2023 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA after a brief illness.
She was predeceased by her parents, Ronald and Genevieve Benjamin Champion.
Betsy is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Lynn M. Tolbert of Waverly; her sons, Grant (Amy) Tolbert of Owego, Keenan (Laura) Tolbert of Corning; her sisters, Kay (James) Gregory of Le Raysville, PA, Kim (Gary) Bosler of Turbotville, PA and Robert (Ernie) Sickler of MO; her grandchildren, Parker Tolbert and Carson Tolbert of Corning; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Betsy was born in Towanda, PA and graduated from Towanda High School in the Class of 1972. After graduation she met and married Lynn and raised her family. She went on to work at Lincoln Street School for many years as a teacher’s aide, she also worked at the Family Parent Network and Head Start. She enjoyed quilting, spending time with her family and friends, meeting friends for coffee and lunch, and babysitting her grandchildren and her grand dogs. Betsy was a member of the Lions as a Lioness.
A time of calling will be held on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 from 11 to 1 at the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. A memorial service to honor Betsy’s life will be held on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York with Pastor Steve Dygert officiating. For those unable to attend the service, we will Live Stream the service at 1:00 at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com. Memorial donations may be made in Betsy’s name to Waverly First Baptist Church, 23 Tioga Street, Waverly, New York. For those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Betsy’s family, you may visit our Facebook page or at www.blauveltfuenralhome.com
