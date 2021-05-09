Elizabeth “Betty” (Best) Morgan, 90, widow of Glen Morgan, and life-long resident of Canton, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Elizabeth A. was born on April 17, 1931 in Canton to the late James and Gertrude (Bassett) Best. She attended Canton Area High School and was a graduate of the class of 1950. On April 18, 1950 she married the late Glen Morgan in Bel Air, Maryland. They shared 67 wonderful years of marriage and raised their beloved daughter Beverly. Betty was employed by the former Canton Manufacturing for 34 years until her retirement on July 31, 1997. She was a woman of faith in the Lord and was a member of the First Church of Christ (Disciples of Christ) of Alba. Betty was only four days away from her 90th surprise birthday party that her immediate family was looking forward to celebrating with her.
Betty enjoyed quilting, puzzle books, reading and shopping. She always looked forward to get-togethers with her cousins and large extended family. Most important to Betty was spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Surviving are; her son-in-law, Fred Seeley of Canton, grandchildren; Brett (Karin) Seeley of Bloomsburg, Todd (Kristin) Seeley of Canton, Trevor (Tiffany) Seeley of Carlisle, great-grandchildren; Katrina, Annika, Ari, Lauren (Laurence) Chatterton, Sarah (Isaac) Asenjo-Luis, Michael, Marshall, Mason and Josephine, siblings; Doris Wright, Paul Best, Janice Ward, Dale (Kathy) Best, sisters and brothers in law; Dale (Dorothy) Morgan, John (Beverly) Morgan and Josephine Lewis as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, church family and dear friends.
Besides her parents and husband, Betty was predeceased by her siblings; Robert (Marge) Best, Lloyd, James, Marty and Beatrice Best, sisters and brothers in law; Robert Ward and Dwight Lewis, Bill Wright, Doris (Dean) Rathbun, Norma (Richard) Lodge, Frank (Thelma) Morgan, Lyle (Florence) Morgan, Dorothy Kipp, Madeline (Charles) Kilmer, Esther (Gail) Clisso, Melvin (Joyce) Morgan, Martin (Lola) Morgan, Lenora Best and Vance and Stanley Morgan.
A viewing will be held on Friday, May 14, 2021 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton. The family requests masks are properly worn and social distancing are required while in attendance. A private funeral service, with burial following in Beech Flats Cemetery, will be officiated by her friend and Pastor, Charlotte Morse.
In lieu of flowers, consider a memorial donation in Betty’s name to the Alba Church of Christ, 74 Church Drive, Alba, PA 16910 or a charity of your choice. Please share memories and condolences at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
