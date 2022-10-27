Elizabeth “Betty” (Forer) Shanley, 84, beloved wife of Robert L. Shanley, of Roaring Branch, (Union Township, PA) passed away early Wednesday morning, October 26, 2022 at the UPMC Williamsport Hospital.
The family invites friends to call 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at the East Point United Methodist Church. It’s Pastor, Rev Tom Harmic, will officiate the funeral service at 2 p.m. with interment following in the Union Cemetery, Liberty Township.
A full and comprehensive obituary will be announced by the Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Mrs. Shanley’s memory to her church, Ebenezer East Point United Methodist, 10925 Rt. 414 Roaring Branch, PA 17765 .
