Elizabeth “Betty” (Forer) Shanley, 84, of Roaring Branch, (Union Township, PA) passed away early Wednesday morning, October 26, 2022 at the UPMC Williamsport Hospital.
Elizabeth Virginia was born February 5, 1938, in Blossburg; one of two children of the late Miles Sr. and Helen (Best) Forer.
Betty was a graduate of Liberty High School, class of 1956. On February 16, 1963, she married Robert L. Shanley in Canton’s St. Michael’s Catholic Church. Together they shared nearly 60 years of devoted marriage and raised three children.
Betty was a devout Christian and was a member of the East Point United Methodist Church. She also belonged to the church’s Pollyanna Women’s group.
Her hobbies included gardening, knitting and mowing the yard, just to name a few. Betty was a hard worker and assisted with the daily operations of the family’s dairy farm located in Union Township. In addition to assisting with the farming, Betty was a caring, wife, mother and grandmother. Those who knew her best, remember her as an independent, strong woman that was never one to complain.
She is survived by her husband, Robert “Bob” Shanley, three sons, Leo Shanley, Larry (Kami) Shanley and Lyle Shanley all of Roaring Branch, two grandchildren, Rachel (Clifford) Sweithelm of Larimore, ND, Matthew (Siarra) Shanley of Roaring Branch and step great grandchildren, Lily and Layla Gordon, a brother Miles Jr. “Buddy” (Janet) Forer of Roaring Branch, several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousins.
The family invites friends to call 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at the East Point United Methodist Church. It’s Pastor, Rev Tom Harmic, will officiate the funeral service at 2 p.m. with interment following in the Union Cemetery, Liberty Township.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Mrs. Shanley’s memory to her church, Ebenezer East Point United Methodist, 10925 Rt. 414 Roaring Branch, PA 17765.
The Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton is assisting the Shanley family with final arrangements.
Share memories of Betty and condolences for the family by visiting www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.