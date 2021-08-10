Elizabeth “Betty” (Muffley) Worthington, 95, of Monroeton, PA, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at the Towanda Personal Care Home following a period of declining health.
She was born in Sayre, PA on Sept. 17, 1925, the daughter of the late William J. and Ruth G. (Allen) Muffley.
Betty was a Sayre High School graduate, Class of 1943. She was a long-time resident of Monroeton and a life member of the Monroeton United Methodist Church. She was very active in her church, volunteering whenever needed. Betty was a member of the Monroeton Fire Department Auxiliary.
She was predeceased by her first husband Max Schrader, second husband Guy E. Worthington; two sons, William C. Schrader and George E. Schrader; brothers, William Muffley and Allen Muffley; and sister Shirley Muffley Gilbert.
Betty is survived by her son, Richard Schrader and his partner, William Adams; stepdaughter, Ellen Worthington; stepson, John Worthington; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
A Time of Visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m at the Monroeton United Methodist Church, 53 Church Street, Monroeton, PA. Funeral services will follow at the church at 11:30 a.m. with the Rev. Catherine Dawes officiating.
Burial will follow the funeral service at Franklin Center Cemetery, Franklindale, PA.
Memorial donations may be made in Elizabeth’s memory to the: Monroeton United Methodist Church, 53 Church Street, Monroeton, PA 18832.
(For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook or send condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com).
