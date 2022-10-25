Elizabeth “Betty” Wager Babcock, 99, of South Waverly, PA formerly of Monroeton, PA passed away Friday, October 21, 2022 at the Elderwood at Waverly Skilled Nursing Facility in Waverly, NY. “Betty” as she was known by her family and friends was born June 20, 1923, in the Town of Jerusalem, (near Penn Yan) Yates County, NY, the daughter of Forrest Wager and Charlotte Olive Clark Wager. She was a graduate of Penn Yan High School and the Rochester Business Institute. On September 30, 1950, Betty married Russell Francis Babcock. She was employed as office manager for the Boy Scouts Council in North Towanda, PA for 17 years. In earlier years, Betty was an active member of the Towanda United Methodist Church, the Methodist Women’s group, and served as a volunteer for Hospice, and TACO. Betty enjoyed bowling, square dancing, and was a member of the Penny Promenaders Square Dance group.
She is survived by her children, Victor L. (Shawn) Babcock of Grove City, PA, Daniel F. (Kelly) Babcock of Irvine, CA, Charlotte J. Babcock Podolinski of South Waverly, PA, grandchildren, Leslie (Michael) Youngo, Jordan Babcock, Jessie (James) Liberty, Christine Babcock, Molly Babcock, Matthew (Kristine) Podolinski, Andrew (Claire) Podolinski, 7 great grandchildren, her sister, Loretta Tesch of Texas, as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Betty was predeceased by her husband of nearly 40 years, Russell Francis Babcock on August 12, 1990, son-in-law, James Michael Podolinski on January 12, 2014, brothers, Robert, Charles, and Harold Wager. The family will receive friends Thursday, October 27, 2022 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at the Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home 314 Desmond St. Sayre, PA.
Interment will be in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, PA. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to a charity or organization of one’s choice in memory of Elizabeth “Betty” Wager Babcock.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
