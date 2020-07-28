Elizabeth “Betty” Y. Derstine, age 82, of Ridgebury Township, passed away at home due to natural causes with her family at her side. Betty was born Aug. 26, 1937 in Harleysville, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Allen and Maggie (Moyer) Young. She attended local schools and on Jan. 1, 1957 married the late Abraham “Abe” Derstine. Betty was a retired real estate agent for Century 21 and later at America’s Choice. She was a member of the Bentley Creek Wesleyan Church.
Surviving are her three sons, Lynn Derstine of Ridgebury Township, Leslie and Amy Derstine of Watonga, Oklahoma, Ralph Derstine of Scott City, Kansas; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brothers, Stewart Young, Earl Young, Russell Young and several nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and caregivers, Brooke Hartwick and Margrit Wiebach.
Betty was predeceased by her parents; a brother, Harold Youn; and her husband Abraham “Abe” Derstine on Jan. 1, 2018.
Family and friends are invited to call from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 at the Bentley Creek Wesleyan Church, 13255 Berwick Turnpike, Gillett, PA 16925. Her funeral will follow at noon with her Pastor Robert Wuethrich officiating. Face masks and social distancing at one’s discretion. Interment will follow in South Litchfield Cemetery.
Memorials in Betty’s memory may be made to the Bentley Creek Wesleyan Church, 13255 Berwick Turnpike, Gillett, PA 16925.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.