Elizabeth Clare Oksutcik Kranz, 32, beloved daughter of Michael and Mary Kranz, Sayre, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 6, 2021 from a pulmonary embolus.
She has joined her departed grandparents Jack & Clare Kranz and George and Betty Oksutcik, and her adored cat, Lasagna.
Beth (Bethie, Liz) is survived by aunts and uncles, Marilyn and Roy Palmer, Williamsport, PA; Rose and Steve Wachter, Richmond, VA; Deborah and Stephen Johnston, Owego, NY; and Gary and Lori Oksutcik, Taylorsville, UT; cousins, whom she regarded as her best friends, Jenny and Mike Schlossberg and Mena; Bridgette and Josh Rosetti; Nick and Mary Soroka; and Peter and Rachel Soroka; godfather, John Detrick; godmother and dear family friend, Barb (Jim) Reeve; countless friends; and her cat, Peanut.
Beth attended Epiphany Elementary School, Sayre and graduated with high honors from both Waverly High School and Ithaca College, where she earned her BA and MA. She had been employed at Ithaca College, Best Buy, and Best Western in Sayre. She was a volunteer with Ridgebury Volunteer Fire Company’s bingo and fundraising events and at Athens Help Center.
She enjoyed gaming, collecting Disney memorabilia and comic books, and she enjoyed creating and selling her steampunk jewelry designs.
Beth deeply loved everyone in her life, including her kitties, and was deeply loved in return. Her affection, kindness, generosity, and empathy were boundless. She was gifted with remarkable intelligence, sense of humor, creativity, and artistic talent. Beth’s gentle spirit will live on in each of her loved ones and friends.
A private family service will be held at the convenience of the family. A public Celebration of Beth’s Life will be announced at a later date. The family is being cared for by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, PA.
For those wishing to send condolences, or sign the E-guestbook, you may do so by visiting (www.loweryfuneralhome.com).
