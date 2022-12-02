Elizabeth Coleman, 52, of Meshoppen, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer. In her own words, she was a wife, a mom, a grandma, an artist, a catholic, a scientist, a traveler and a daughter of God. Beth truly made a positive impact on everyone she encountered.
Beth was born on August 25, 1970 to Adolf and Doris (Fuhrer) Ewasko in South Amboy, New Jersey. She was the baby of nine children. Beth had a son, Frank Shimkus, in 1989 and was blessed to become a grandma to Grayson in 2019. In 1995, Beth met the love of her life Robert Coleman Jr. They married in Hilton Head, South Carolina in 2010.
Beth studied Environmental Resource Management at Penn State University, graduating in 1999 with a Bachelor of Science degree. She was passionate about wetlands conservation, storm water management, green and recycling technology.
Everyone knew Beth was a strong woman of faith, active in her church at St Joachim’s of Meshoppen. Beth prided herself on being active, running was her therapy. She finished two marathons and continued to complete numerous races while battling Stage 4 Lung Cancer. Beth loved the game of golf and particularly her friends of the women’s nine-hole golf group at Huntsville Golf Club. She loved to travel and explore the outdoors, always visiting new places and doing new things with her traveling companions and best friends Mary Kovaleski of Richmondale and Diane Yale of Bear Creek. Beth met her best friends at Camp Braveheart in 2019 and attended multiple camp trips that truly helped her during her cancer journey. Beth maintained a strong friendship with college roommate Angie Avery Tanner of Ashburn, Virginia. Beth visited often and completed many creative projects with her. Beth had a truly amazing relationship and loving bond with her niece Ellie Isaacs of Savannah, Georgia.
Beth was predeceased by her parents and her loving yellow lab, Katie. She is survived by her husband Robert and yellow lab Marantha’s Reflection of Hakuna Matata, call name Madison, at home, son Frank Shimkus, fiancé Caitlin Collins and grandson Grayson Shimkus of Clark Summit. Mother-in-law Patricia Coleman of Towanda and niece Ellie Isaacs of Savannah, Georgia. Brother AJ Ewasko of Bernardsville, New Jersey, seven siblings, several nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends.
Visitation will be held at Sheldon Funeral Home located on 8206 State Route 6 in Meshoppen on Monday December 5, 2022 from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm with a Mass following at 7pm at St Joachim’s Church on Sterling Street in Meshoppen.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Candy’s Place and Camp Bravehearts, two organizations vital to Beth’s cancer journey over the last few years. Donations for Candy’s Place can be sent to the following address: 190 Welles St #166, Forty Fort, PA 18704 or online at https://cancerwellnessnepa.org. Donations for Camp Bravehearts can be sent to the following address: 19 Cambridge Road, Albany, NY 12203 or online at https://braveheartscamp.org.
Arrangements were made through the Sheldon Funeral Homes, 8206 SR 6, Meshoppen, PA 18630.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.