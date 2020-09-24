Elizabeth J. “Betty” Whyte Jenkins, 98, highly regarded long-time Athens resident and businesswoman, passed away peacefully at home in Gilbert, Arizona, on Sept. 17, 2020 days away from her 99th birthday with her son-in-law, Miguel Perez by her side.
“Betty” as she was known by her family and many dear friends, was born in Sayre, on Sept. 22, 1921, and was raised by her loving grandparents, Margaret and Patrick Whyte. She was a graduate of Athens High School with the class of 1939 and in early years was employed in the office of Dr. George Meikle in Athens. On Sept. 26, 1942, Betty married Thomas Morgan Jenkins originally of Waymart, at Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church in Athens. In 1946, Tom and Betty entered into the funeral profession as the Jenkins Funeral Home located on North Main Street in Athens and provided dedicated and caring personal service to families throughout the area for many years. Their only child, Thomas M. “Thom” Jenkins Jr. later joined them in the operation of the family funeral home for several years. Following the death of her husband Tom on Aug. 5, 1989, Betty continued the operation of the funeral home with the assistance of Melvin Lovell, funeral director, until 1991. With the desire to be near her son who resided in Gilbert, Arizona, Betty made the heart-felt decision to move to Arizona to spend her retirement years. Betty deeply cherished her life-long friendships with her loved ones at “home” in the valley area and maintained close contact with them over the years. Betty made any new friends in Arizona and was greatly comforted by all upon the passing of her son Thom on July 16, 2018.
Betty was a truly warm and devoted professional woman who loved being of assistance and caring for others. Betty’s strong faith and devotion to God gave her great strength, wisdom, guidance, and comfort during life’s most difficult times. Betty was a life communicant of Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church in Athens and the church Altar and Rosary Society until the Athens parish closed in May of 2010. She then became a communicant of the Church of the Epiphany in Sayre. Active in many community affairs throughout the years, Betty was a charter member of the Sayre-Athens Lioness Club and held membership with the Athens Business and Professional Women and the Valley Red Hats Society. She enjoyed playing cards and loved to play golf with her friends at The Club at Shepard Hills in Waverly, New York, where she was a member. Betty’s prayers to go home to be with her Lord have been answered. May she now have eternal rest and peace.
Betty is survived by her son-in-law and loving caregiver, Miguel Perez of Gilbert Arizona, family members, George and Sandra Whyte and family of Athens, Zella Dixon and family of Barton, New York, Marjorie Edwards and family of Lake Ariel, and Linda Jenkins and family of Connecticut.
Family and friends are invited to call from 1 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at the Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home, 314 Desmond St., Sayre.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 at the Church of the Epiphany, South Elmer Avenue, Sayre, with Rev. Andrew Hvozdovic, pastor, as celebrant.
Interment will follow in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Church of the Epiphany, 304 South Elmer Avenue, Sayre, PA 18840 in memory of Elizabeth J. Betty Whyte Jenkins, Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.