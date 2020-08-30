Elizabeth Keir, 74, of Warren Center, Pennsylvania, passed away on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 at her home. Elizabeth was born on July 17, 1946 in Sayre, a daughter of Joseph and Mildred Hernandez. Elizabeth’s greatest joy in life was caring for and preserving her piece of heaven on earth, her property. She also took great pride in raising her six children to be good people and strong in the face of adversity. Elizabeth had a passion for artwork, music, and dancing which she passed on to her children and grandchildren.
She will be greatly missed by her brothers, “Tommy” and “Johnny” Hernandez; her daughter, Hannah Keir; and sons, Adam (Rebecca), Samuel(Jennifer) and Jedidiah Keir. She was a proud grandmother of 17 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her son, Benjamin Keir; her daughter, Camilla Crane; and two grandchildren, Seth and Samantha Crane.
The family will be holding a private memorial at a later date. Memories and condolence may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com.
