Kingsborough, Elizabeth M. “Liz”. On Monday, October 17, 2022, Elizabeth M. Zurn Kingsborough, loving wife and mother of 2 children passed away at the age of 72 surrounded by her family and friends.
Elizabeth was born on March 15, 1950 in Sayre, PA. to Edward and Elsie (Thomas) Zurn. Elizabeth, or as many referred to her as “Liz”, graduated as a member of the Towanda area High School, class of 1968. Liz was first employed at Citizens & Northern Bank in Towanda, PA. She then worked for Masonite Corporation in Wysox, PA. where she first met her loving and devoted husband, Ken. Afterwards, she worked a number of years at First National Bank in Towanda, PA. On April 15, 1972, she married V. Kenneth Kingsborough, Jr. at SS. Peter and Paul’s Catholic Church in Towanda, PA. They raised two beautiful children: son, Alan and daughter, Melanie. Liz was successful as a purchasing agent for many companies in Dayton, OH, and finally retired as a Human Resources Coordinator from Kroger Company in 2016.
Liz was the life of the party and first to the dancefloor whenever oldies were played, found pleasure in making painted pottery, and fiercely loved her animals that she called her “livestock”. She was always making those around her laugh and her classmates frequently refer to her as “Bubbly”. You could always count on her to take photos so that she could continue to add to her growing scrapbook collection. Liz loved a good margarita and tableside guacamole! If you ever had the pleasure of joining her at her favorite Mexican restaurant, you knew you were in for some fun! Everyone who knew her knows that her love of gardening was deep rooted. She was frequently found outside planting flowers and making her home more beautiful! Though she raised only 2 children, she was known and lovingly called “Mama K” by many others. Liz had a warm heart and an unwavering commitment to her faith. She was quick to volunteer for her church groups and was instrumental in helping the church’s grief support group thrive. Liz was always up for conversation, a quick joke, or a good story over a glass of wine, “Modeldo” beer as she jokingly called it, or a simple cup of coffee. Her radiant smile and infectious laugh were admired by all who knew her. Her love of life was never ending and we are forever blessed to have known her spirit.
Liz is survived by her 2 children; son, Alan Kingsborough and daughter, Melanie Straight, her son-in-law J. Matthew Straight, and numerous siblings: Francis E. Zurn (Sharon) of New Albany, PA, Lois E. Lantz of Myrtle Beach, SC, Sharon L. Sutton of Laceyville, PA, Elsie J. Schmeckenbecher (John) of Wysox, PA, Donna Zurn of Vestal, NY, Melba VanDerlyke (David) of Towanda, PA, and Beatrice Elliott of Towanda, PA and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ken Kingsborough, her parents Edward and Elsie Zurn, her in laws Goldie and Victor K. Kingsborough, brother in laws Hewitt Sutton and Dennis Lantz, and nephew Adam VanDerlyke.
A visitation for Liz will be held on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 from 4-7 pm at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. Dayton, OH 45429. A visitation will occur Thursday October 27, 2022 from 10-11 am at St, Francis of Assisi Catholic Church , 6245 Wilmington Pike, Centerville, OH 45429. A mass of Christian burial will occur at St. Francis at 11 am on October 27, 2022.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation in Liz’s name to the Hirshberg Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research ; www.pancreatic.org or to the Kettering Health Foundation ; www.ketteringhealth.org/give/kettering-health-foundation/give-today/
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com for the Kingsborough family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
