Elizabeth Tressa “Bette” Ellis Button, 92, of 186 Cessna St., Sayre, PA passed away Christmas Day, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020 at the Bradford County Manor in West Burlington Township, Pennsylvania.
“Bette,” as she was known by her family and friends, was born in Dimock, Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania, on July 16, 1928, the daughter of Fred and Harriet Babcock Ellis. She was a graduate of Spring Hill High School. In early years Bette was employed by the P & A Chicken and Burger Pit in North Towanda. She was later employed by the Ulster Elementary School Cafeteria for over 20 years until retirement.
Bette and her husband, R. Wayne Button, enjoyed traveling in their motorhome. Bette also enjoyed baking and decorating cakes and playing the organ. She was a member of the former Ulster Presbyterian Church and the Ulster-Sheshequin Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary.
Surviving are her children, Kevin F. Button of Sayre, Brian W. Button Sr. (Melissa) of Evart, Michigan, Bonnie L. Hunsinger (Richard) of Sayre; grandchildren, Andrea L. Button, Brian W. “Bud” Button II, Dannie Elizabeth Button; brother, Clayton Ellis (Judith) of Mifflinville, Pennsylvania; sister, Beulah Herman of Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, Bette was predeceased by her husband, R. Wayne Button, on Jan. 9, 2002; sister, Vivian Hathaway; and brothers, Carl Ellis, Clifton Ellis and Clyde Ellis.
A private funeral service will be held at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA.
Interment will be in the Tyler Hill Cemetery, Springville, Pennsylvania.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
