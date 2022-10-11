Ella Ellsworth Evans Bardell, 85, of Dushore, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022, at Bradford County Manor. Born September 14, 1937, in Corning, NY, she was a daughter of Frank and Genevive (Randell) Ellsworth. Ella married Donald D. Evans, Sr. on March 17, 1953. After Donald’s passing on February 14, 1967, Ella married Myles F. Bardell on June 4, 1971 who then passed away on August 7, 1986.
Ella was a member of St. Francis of Mildred. For many years she worked as a nurse’s aid at the Darway Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center and was also a bus driver for Sullivan County School District. She loved to listen to Polka music, her grandchildren, going out to dinner with family, holiday gatherings and taking pictures.
Ella is survived by two daughters, Nancy (Frank) Ritiniski, of Dushore, Susan (Richard) Marks, of Laporte; a son, Donald Evans, of Dushore; ten grandchildren, Donald Evans, III, Chester Evans, Jason Evans, Frances Clark, Patricia Tuttle, Robert Tabor, Joseph Tabor, Michael Tabor, Brett Evans, Cassandra Evans.
In addition to her parents and her husbands, Ella was preceded in death by a son, John Evans, and by two brothers and four sisters.
In keeping with Ella’s wishes funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
In Ella’s memory, memorial contributions may be made to Heart of the Nation, PO Box 14428, Milwaukee, WI 53214, https://www.heartofthenation.org/donate/ways-to-give.
Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty~Thomas Funeral Home, Dushore.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at mccartythomas.com.
