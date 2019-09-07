Ellamae Ilene Northrup Hinckley, 73, of Wysox, passed away Wednesday evening, Sept. 4, 2019 at her home following declining health. Ellamae was born in Towanda, on April 29, 1946, and was a graduate of Towanda High School. She later married Gary Hinckley and they had six children. Ellamae worked at the Bradford County Manor for a time and then became a full-time mother. In later years, Ellamae loved to travel with Gary who was a truck driver. She enjoyed visiting with family and friends and was loved by all who knew her. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her pride and joy.
Ellamae is survived by the father of her children, Gary, who was by her side until the end; daughters, Tammy (Dave) Johnson, Debbie (Sam) Bennett; sons, Scott (Chrissy) Hinckley, Jeff Hinckley; granddaughters, Ashley (Eric) Overpeck, Amanda (Todd) Vanderpool, Melissa (Matt) Horton, Brooklynn (Jake) Horton; grandsons, Dakota Hinckley, Scotty Hinckley, Dylon Hinckley, Cameron Bennett, Dalton Hinckley, Connor Irace; great-grandchildren, Jolea Vanderpool, Ryan Horton, Gage Horton, Brantley Horton, Oakley Marcy, Greyson Hinckley, and Sadie Overpeck; many foster brothers and sisters; special friends whom Ellamae spoke of often, Dottie Frantz and Veronica Compton and her beloved dog, Keesh.
She was predeceased by a daughter, Jolea Ann Hinckley; brother, James “Jim” Northrup; and parents, Hugh and Margaret “Peg” Northrup. Ellamae’s Family extends their deepest appreciation to her direct care worker Asana Abubakari, an angel sent to care for her, and also to Guthrie Hospice for their support and care. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family at Kellogg Cemetery, Monroe Township. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908 or to n animal care shelter of one’s choice. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
