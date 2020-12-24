On Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, Ellen Elizabeth Gunn, loving wife, and mother of two, died peacefully, in her sleep, at age 81.
Ellen was born April 12, 1939 in Rome, to Manville and Elmira (Drake) Wilbur. She was a graduate of Northeast Bradford Jr/Sr High School. After graduation Ellen left to pursue a specialization in data entry with American Airlines in Chicago, IL. It was there she met James Leland Gunn. The two wed in 1959. Upon returning to the local area, Ellen worked full-time at GTE Sylvania until her retirement, after 24 years, in 1992.
Ellen was a caring mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, who especially loved doting on her dogs. She had a passion, and skill for, crocheting and card playing with the company of her siblings. She enjoyed bowling, golfing, and traveling; especially to Mesa, AZ where she and her husband spent many winters during their post retirement years.
Ellen was preceded in death by her siblings; Marion Harvey, Mavis Allis, Edna Welliver, Ethel Parks, Julius Wilbur, and Julia Allis. She is survived by her husband, James, sister, Nancy Post of Towanda, sisters in law Janet Cottingham of Griffith IN, Cathy Hull of Sebring FL, Shelba Wilbur of Rome, son, James J Gunn of Meza AZ, daughter Kim, and husband, Pete Miller of Rome. She was blessed with five grandchildren, Jolene and Grant Hamilton of Mesa AZ, Joshua Gunn of Wysox, Christopher Miller of Atlanta, GA, Chelsea and Jacob Balchikonis of Virginia Beach VA, and Ciara Miller of Gainesville, FL. Her blessings were extended to include five great grandchildren. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
As per Ellen’s wishes, there will be no formal funeral service or visitation. The family extends their heart-felt thanks to all those who have reached out and ask that those influenced by Ellen’s passing to take comfort in knowing she was with her family, in her family’s exceptional care, for the twilight of her remarkable life.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
