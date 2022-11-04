Ellen I. Masko passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022.
Born of Willard and Margarette Bates and raised in Stevensville, Bradford County, PA, Ellen resided in Buckingham, PA with her beloved husband Michael J. Masko. She was a talented and inspirational teacher of art in the Centennial School District and a creative and innovative watercolor artist. Ellen had a contagious enthusiasm and an irrepressible smile; she was a model of kindness, love, generosity, and fortitude.
Ellen is survived by her son Steve and his wife Priya; her stepson A.J. Masko; her stepdaughter Claudia Smith (Colin); her grandchildren Arianna, Deven and Gregory; and her step-grandchildren Mark Michael and Mariel Elise.
She is also survived by her sister Lois Walker, her brother Donald Bates, and her sister-in-law, Karen Clements (Richard).
Donations in Ellen’s memory may be made to the ALS Association Greater Philadelphia Chapter (webpa.alsa.org) or to the Anchor Presbyterian Church, 980 Durham Road, Wrightstown, PA 18940.
