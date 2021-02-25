Ellen T. Lacek, age 79, of 213 North Main Street Towanda died on Feb. 20, 2021 from complications of Covid disease. Born in Ashley PA, she was the daughter of the late Donald and Helen Spaar McCarry.
Ellen and Jim married in 1963 at the Saint Leo’s Church in Ashley. They started their married life in Millville PA from 1963 to 1970 and then moved to Towanda PA, where they raised five children.
Ellen loved working in retail, starting with the Isaac Long Store in Wilkes Barre and then the Al Lenzinie Store in Bloomsburg. She worked for the PA State Liquor Store for over 15 years, managing the Wyalusing store until retirement. Throughout the 70s and 80s she devoted much of her spare time to the volunteer ambulance association, teaching classes in first aid and CPR with good friend Jack Felicitia. Over the past fifteen years Ellen enjoyed her elected position on the Borough Council. From 2007 to the present she served as a director on the Towanda Municipal Authority. Spending much of her childhood summers in Atlantic City, Ellen loved her beach vacations – from New England to Florida. Ellen and Jim enjoyed spending many fall and spring seasons on Emerald Isle, North Carolina. Ellen had many talents. She had a passion for music, and played the harmonica, piano and guitar. Many children were welcomed into this world with one of her crochet blankets. She and Jim had the largest garden in Towanda Borough, filling two freezers and numerous shelves with canned tomatoes, peppers, beans, beets, and corn. They fed family, friends and neighbors for many years.
Ellen is survived by her husband James Lacek, daughters Kathleen (Roy) Hope, Christine (Jody) Garris; sons Daniel Lacek, Michael (Marco) Lacek, Jimmy Lacek; and grandchildren Erika (Eric) Severson, Kyleen Garris, Joe Garris and Paige Garris; great grandchildren Wyatt Severson and Sawyer Severson; and many extended family, close friends and neighbors.
A memorial service will be held at a future date to be announced.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
