Ellen Y. Vincent, 64, of rural Lewisburg, formerly of Towanda, passed away April 8, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.
Born in Towanda on Nov. 4, 1955, she was the daughter of Danny Snodgrass of Towanda and the late Nina (Spencer) Snodgrass. She was married to Gary L. Vincent. Together they celebrated 46 years of marriage.
Ellen was a 1974 graduate of Towanda High School and attended Penn College.
She had worked for Walmart in Lewisburg as a greeter and clerk.
She enjoyed reading romance novels, knitting and crocheting, and loved being with her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and father, she is survived by five children, Adam Vincent and his wife Donna of Troy, Ron Brion Jr. and his companion Elene Carrol of Montandon, Andy Vincent and his companion Tiffany Long of White Deer, Jamie Vincent and his wife Becky of Milton, and Julie Marble and her husband Chris of Sunbury; 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Robin Palmer of Towanda.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Terry Snodgrass, and Larry Snodgrass; and a sister, Gayle Smeckenbecker.
Following Ellen’s wishes private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
