Elmer M. Beidleman, 23, of Sayre, PA, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.
He was born on Jan. 31, 1998, in Sayre, PA, the son of Brent and Carol (Baker) Beidleman.
Elmer attended Athens Area High Schools, graduating in the Class of 2016. Elmer was one of those kids who always knew he wanted to be a fireman and in the emergency services.
His role model was his dad and whenever he could, he always tagged along with him to the fire house. He was mentored by several of the men and women in the different departments. His love for the emergency services remained as an adult; he was an active member of the South Waverly Fire Company, past member of Athens Township Volunteer Fire Company, lifetime member of the Towanda Fire Company, member of the Litchfield Township Volunteer Fire Company and the South Creek Ambulance Corps.
He loved his family and spending time with them, especially his boys Elijah and Alexander. Elmer and his family always attended and had a great time at the Bradford County Old Timers events. He enjoyed repairing and collecting old Maytag motors. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing. He will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him.
He is predeceased by his paternal grandparents Nathan and Phyllis Beidleman, maternal grandparents George and Evelyn Baker, uncle Nate Beidleman, several cousins, and his best friend and mentor, past chief of Athens Twp. Fire Company, Jim “Booter” King.
Elmer leaves behind his beloved parents Brent and Carol Beidleman, loving wife Brittany Beidleman, his two boys Elijah Michael and Alexander Lucas, brothers Brent Beidleman Jr. and Jeffery Beers, sister and brother-in-law Tanya and Carl Loomis, nieces Mackenzie Loomis and Aleeah Beidleman, nephews Brentlee Beidleman, Colby Loomis, Tyler Loomis, several aunts, uncles, cousins, his best friend Michael, and his pets Can-Can and Pepper.
A Time of Visitation will be held on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the South Waverly Fire Hall, 57 Pleasant Street, South Waverly, PA. A Celebration of Life Service will follow the visitation at the fire hall with Fire Chaplain Linda Rogers officiating. The family is being cared for by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, PA.
Fire Department honors will accorded following the service.
Memorial donations may be made in Elmer’s name Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA 18810 to help offset the funeral expenses and to set up a trust for his boys Elijah and Alexander Beidleman.
(For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook or send condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com).
