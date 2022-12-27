Elnora J. Potter, age 96, of Terrytown, PA went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday morning, December 23, 2022 at the Skilled Nursing Unit at Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital. She was born on October 18, 1926 in Evergreen, PA, the daughter of the late Leland and Irene Porter Kipp.
On June 15, 1944, she married Glenn S. Potter and they established the Glenora River Acres dairy farm in Terrytown. Together they had three sons, Kenneth, Gary and Kevin, to this day we have no idea what they were thinking or what they were in for, but they still were very proud of them.
Elnora was very active in Terrytown Baptist Church and Evergreen Christian Church where she faithfully served the Lord through teaching and playing the piano and organ. She transported children to the Awana and youth events in her Caprice station wagon for many years to ensure that they had the opportunity to hear about the Lord. She also had a sweet corn patch that she picked corn faithfully for the community. She was seen daily milking the cows in her shower cap and culottes and yelling “Coboss” for the cows to enter the parlor. She had a love for music playing the piano, organ and Hawaiian Guitar, where she mostly played by ear, and occasionally she would even read notes. This gift she did not pass on to her sons, leaving them only the ability to play the radio. She used her gift of music to play at the Skilled Nursing Facility on a weekly basis for years. She was active in the community with making and delivering the pies for the carnival each year and never missed a Friday night chicken dinner during carnival week to support the fire company. She also served as Secretary for Terry Township and would work the voting polls during elections. She wrote the Terrytown Column for the Rocket Courier for years, which was mostly a Potter family update with an occasional mention of happenings in Terrytown, but always ended with a religious thought.
However, Elnora’s greatest joy and accomplishment was her family, which she was the matriarch. She was a prayer warrior for family and friends on a daily basis. She never missed an event for her children, grandchildren or great-grandchildren and was always so proud of their accomplishments. She never missed a birthday or anniversary of her entire family, even up until she passed. But her greatest love was Jesus Christ, her personal Lord and Savior, who she served unashamed, boldly, diligently, and openly all her life. Her sole purpose in life was for everyone to come to the Lord so we may all meet again.
Surviving are her children and their families, three sons and daughters-in-law, Kenneth and Ruth Potter, Gary and Paulette Potter and Kevin and Donna Potter; eight grandchildren, Amy (Torrey) Holdren, Karen (John Frederick) Potter, Lorraine (Andrew) Lamb, Christopher (Elizabeth) Potter, Audra (Kevin) Deibert, Amber Galvin, Dr. Adam Potter, Colleen (Daniel) Howard; fourteen great-grandchildren, Codey Holdren, Kiley (Zachary) Griffith, JoAnna (Andrew) Pickett, Derek (fiancé Randi Lynn Huffman) Frederick, Jordan and Jesse Lamb, Maximilian and Harrsion Deibert, Madison Galvin, Vivian and Hendrix Fluck, Eli, Evelina and Abigail Howard; and one great-great-grandson Daxton Griffith; brothers Jerome Kipp and Romeyn Kipp, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Glenn (d. July 27, 2014) and sisters-in-law, Betty Kipp (d. June 25, 2015) and Elaine Kipp (d. July 27, 2021).
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 11:00 AM from the Evergreen Christian Church, 103 North St., New Albany, PA with Pastor Michael Dodd of the church officiating. Instrumentalist will be Dr. Adam Potter and special music sung by Mr. Ray Brigham. Family and friends may call at the church on Saturday, January 7, 2023 from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. A private family viewing will be held at the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church St., Wyalusing, PA. Interment will follow at the New Era Cemetery.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Skilled Nursing Facility for their gracious and loving care of Elnora since 2019.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to Evergreen Christian Church, 103 North St., New Albany, PA 18833.
Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
