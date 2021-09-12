Jesus said, “I am the light of the world, he that follows me shall not walk in darkness but shall have the light of life” John 8:12
Elnora M. Willson, 96, of LeRaysville, Pa was called home by our Lord on Friday Sept. 3, 2021. Elnora was born in Moxie, Pa at the family homestead to Pearl Williams and Claudia (Bates) Williams. Elnora attended school in Sugar Run and Rome, Pa.
On April 30, 1945 she married the love of her life Raymond Ford Willson in Brownwood Texas where Raymond was stationed in the US army. She rode trains for 3 days to get there, telling of her tales along the way to her children years later.
Elnora was the second nurses aid hired at the Robert Packer Hospital and worked there more than once while raising their 5 children.
Elnora loved gardening, canning, birds and flowers and sitting out on her front porch with her family. She recently picked tomatoes and green beans from her raised beds.
But most of all was her love of God, her family and her friends. She attended the Community Independent Bible Church in Little Meadows when able.
She would get so excited if a grandchild, great grandchild or great great grandchild were to visit her. She loved holding the little ones on her lap and hugging them.
She and Raymond were devout Christians and taught their children the love of Christ.
She showed kindness and generosity to everyone and was known for her calm and loving nature. She had a sense of humor and kept it till the end.
Elnora will be greatly missed by her son’s and daughters-in-law; James and Donna Willson of Concord, NC; Thomas and Margaret Willson of Orwell, Pa: Raymond and Robin Willson of Sayre, Pa; daughter Claudia Willson of Lockwood, NY. Her grandchildren, Susan (James) Russell, William Gamble (Marnie Strait), David Gamble, Joshua Willson (Emily Cole), Jacob Willson, Angela (Robert) Houghtalling, Faith (Kyle) Bellinger, Heidi (Kyle) Petterson, Heather Willson and Tasha Willson. Great grandchildren, Avery (Mindy) Russell, Emily (Cody) Clark, Lucas Gamble (McKenzie Wilson), Nicholas Gamble, Sierra Gamble, Ryan Willson, Jack Petterson, James Petterson, Maddox Villarreal, Madeleine Bellinger and Colby Bellinger; Sara May Houghtalling, Cassidy Bless, Joshua (Starr) Colvin. Great great grandchildren: Charlotte, Aurora, Johnny,and Denver. Her sister-in-law Betty Imlay and several nieces and nephews.
Elnora was pre-deceased by her husband Raymond, daughter Paula Gamble, infant daughter Glenora, great grandsons Lance Gamble and Noah Houghtalling. Brother Paul (Shirley) Williams, sister Barbara (Doc) Laird and several brother and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
A private burial will be Thursday September 9, 2021 at the Warren Center Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at Community Independent Bible Church in Little Meadows, Pa on September 15 at 2 PM. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com
Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to St Jude’s Hospital, Wounded Warrior project or Samaritan’s purse in living memory of Elnora M. Willson. Caring assistance is being provided by the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols, NY.
