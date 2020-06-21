On the morning of Thursday, June 18, 2020, Eloise McNett of Canton, Pennsylvania, passed away from natural causes at the Bradford Country Manor after a brief stay at Troy Hospital. Eloise was 83 years of age.
She was born on June 20, 1936 in Leolyn, Tioga County, Pennsylvania. She was the daughter of Woods Garth McNett and Marian (Ward) McNett. Eloise grew up in Leolyn and attended Roaring Branch Elementary School and Canton High School. She attended college at Williamsport Area Community College and received her teaching degree from Mansfield State College. Eloise was a well-known citizen of Canton after teaching elementary education in the local school district for 33 years.
Eloise was preceded in death by a younger brother, Tommy McNett in 1938; an older sister, Kathryn McNett in 1986; and an older half-brother, Samuel McNett in 1993. Eloise was a life-time member of Newelltown United Methodist Church.
Eloise is survived by brother, James L. McNett of Houston, Texas; nephews Dr. Dale L. McNett (Mary) of Warren, Pennsylvania, Jerry McNett (Fern) of Canton, Craig McNett (Connie) of Canton and Christopher McNett of Austin, Texas; niece, Sarah Mangartz (Thomas) and their children, Hannah, Nicolas and Katherina of Berlin, Germany.
As per Eloise’s wishes, there will be no calling hours and viewing. A private graveside service will be held at Beech Flats Cemetery at the convenience of the immediate family. A memorial service for Eloise will be held at a later date for friends and family.
In respect of Eloise’s dedication to education and reading, memorial contributions may be directed to the Green Free Library, Canton.
Eloise will be interred in Beech Flats Cemetery. Morse and Kleese Funeral Home will be handling arrangements.
