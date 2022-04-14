Elsie J. Collins, age 84 of Troy, PA, passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022 at Bradford County Manor. Elsie was born June 11, 1937, a daughter of Leigh Sickler and Hila (DePew) Walcheski. Elsie worked as a secretary at Troy Craft, and enjoyed gardening, cats, and collecting Barbies. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Elsie is survived by her sons, Thomas (Greta) Collins of Troy, PA and Dana (Joanadele) Collins of Troy, PA; daughters Kendra Collins of Troy, PA and Kim (Matthew) Thompson or Horseheads, NY; brother Fred J. (Shelley) Walcheski; sister-in-law Teddi Sickler, seven grandchildren, and seventeen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by an infant son, Martin Collins, and Brothers John Sickler and Gary Dewey.
In keeping with Elsie’s wishes, there will be no services. Memorial contributions may be made to The Animal Care Sanctuary, 353 Sanctuary Hill Ln, Milan, PA 18831, or The American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023 Merrifield, VA 22116-7023. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 South Main Street, Mansfield PA is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
