Elsie Loretta Weed Crane, 90, a life-long resident of Ulster, Pennsylvania, passed away Tuesday morning, March 24, 2020, at the Athens Health Care and Rehabilitation Center in Athens, Pennsylvania. Elsie was born in Ulster on May 20, 1929, the daughter of Earl Weed and Helen Loretta Fletcher Weed. She was a graduate of SRU High School in East Smithfield, Pennsylvania, and in early years was employed by Wolfe’s Poultry Farm in East Smithfield.
Elsie’s life revolved around her family and home. Family gatherings were always special as she loved to cook, host Sunday meals, and spend time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and the neighborhood kids. She enjoyed farming, raising chickens, baseball with the boys and playing board games.
Elsie attended the Grace Baptist Church and the Burlington United Methodist Church.
Elsie’s family includes her daughter, Donna Harris of Millerton; sons and daughters-in-law, Thomas and Diane Crane, Dale and Sharon Crane, Clifford and Pam Crane, Gary and Kathy Crane, Mike and Suzanne Crane all of Ulster; 13 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Stella Spencer; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, Elsie was predeceased by her husband of 47 years, Samuel Edward Crane on Jan. 22, 1997; son, Donald Crane in infancy; sisters, Florence (Jimmy) Campbell, Anna (Ethan) Lewis, and Demaries Jones Kilgore; brothers, Richard Weed, Delos Weed, Edwin (Martha) Weed, and Harold (Betty) Weed.
A memorial service for family and friends will be announced at a later date.
Interment will be private in Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington Township, Pennsylvania.
The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Grace Baptist Church, 2248 Ulster Road, Ulster, PA 18850, in memory of Elsie Loretta Weed Crane. The Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home of Towanda, Pennsylvania, is assisting the Crane family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
