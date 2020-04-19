Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever. Psalm 23:6 King James Version (KJV)
Elsie Louise (Eiffert) Ross, 76, of Troy, PA went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, April 17, 2020. She was the loving wife of Jerry D. Ross, Sr. The couple married July 18, 1964 and had 55 happy years together.
Elsie was born on March 25, 1944 in Canton, PA, daughter of the late Lynn and Mary (Williams) Eiffert. She was a 1962 graduate of Troy High School and was the office manager for the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office until her retirement. Elsie was active in the Troy and Canton Area Christian communities, attending several local churches and ministered by playing piano and belonging to several church boards. She enjoyed traveling with Jerry, especially trips to the beach, painting, attending her grandchildren’s activities, and spending time with her family whom she dearly loved.
Elsie is survived by her husband Jerry Sr., her children: Jerry D. Ross, Jr. and fiancé Tina Brackman, Michele R. (Brian) Gowin, her stepson Michael (Kathy) Vanauken, her grandchildren: Arica (Nathan) Jennings, Jessica (Matthew) Hamilton, Jeremy (Raegen) Martin, Jerilyn Ross, William Gowin, Samantha Brackman, Justin Gowin, Travis Gowin, Nathan Gowin, Jessica Gowin, Cory Gowin, Shannon Vanauken-Curtis, and Casie Vanauken-Stegint, 17 great grandchildren, her brothers Russell Eiffert and Merle (Barbara) Eiffert, along with several nieces and nephews. Elsie was preceded in death by her parents, her mother in law Doris R. Hunt, her daughter in law Michele R. Ross, and her brother and sister in law Philip and Barbara Eiffert.
Services for Elsie will be held at the Canton Church of Christ once the Social Distancing order has lifted. The Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. 1093 West Main Street, Troy, PA has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made in Elsie’s memory to the Canton Church of Christ, 170 N Minnequa Ave, Canton, PA 17724 or to the North Street Community Church, 177 North St, Canton, PA 17724 or to Victory Church, 645 E Main St, Troy, PA 16947.
Send Condolences at VickeryFH.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.