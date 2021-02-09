Elsie May Johnson Travis, 77, of Montour Falls, New York, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.
It was your time, God called you home. Our hearts weren’t ready, there was no farewell goodbyes given. It breaks our heart (your children) we’re gonna cry .... for we lost our mom! We have to let go of our mom, allow you mom to get to the other side. It’ll break us kids down, like fallen to see you fly now with your wings. Sad ... each of us left behind, we will have to learn to move on with our lives without you. Sad, hurt and tears ... moving on with rest of our lives starts with goodbye.
Elsie was born on Nov. 11, 1943 in Sayre, Pennsylvania to Earl and Minnie (Vanderpool) Johnson Sr. On July 28, 1972, Elsie married Duane Travis.
Elsie leaves behind her children, John Johnson of LeRaysville, Pennsylvania, Lorie (Andy) Watkins of Millport, New York and their children, Christopher, Travis and Andrea, Leonard Strope of LeRaysville, and his children Kala and Kyle, and Debbie (Christopher) Rought of Rome, Pennsylvania and their children Calista, Caleb and Abrianna. Elsie was predeceased by her parents, Earl Sr. in 1989, Minnie in 1985;, sister, Pearl Pepperman on Jan 2, 1986; brother, Earl Jr. on March 9, 2002; son, Edwin Strope on July 20, 1986; husband, Duane on June 20, 1995; and son-n-law, Wayne Leonard on July 7, 2014.
Following Elsie’s final wishes, there will be no calling hours or services. She will be cremated and burial will be at a later date at Bradford Memorial Park, Luther Mills, Pennsylvania, where she will be laid to rest beside her late husband.
Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of Vedder-Scott & Zinger Funeral Home, Montour Falls, NY. To leave the family a message of condolence, or to light a “Candle of Remembrance,” please visit www.vedderscottzinger.com.
