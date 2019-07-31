Elva Pearl Burke, 91, of Towanda, formerly of Chenango Bridge, New York, passed away Monday afternoon, July 29, 2019 at the Personal Care Home of Towanda Memorial Hospital. Elva was born in Binghamton, New York on July 12, 1928, the daughter of Llewellyn Miller and Lavera Shear Miller. She attended school in Chenango Forks, New York and in early years was employed by ANSCO in Binghamton, New York. After raising her family, Elva became employed by United Health Services in Binghamton where she remained for 15 years until retirement. Elva was a member of the Nimmonsburg, New York, Methodist Church. She enjoyed sewing and crafting.
Elva is survived by her husband of 71 years, Gordon H. Burke of Towanda; children, Michael G. Burke of Greene, New York, John F. Burke and wife, Shelley of Charlotte, North Carolina, JoAnn Cuddy and husband, Michael of Towanda; grandchildren, Sarah and Jeffrey Burke, Martin Galloway, Adam Heisler, Kayleen, AnnaMarie, and Ryan Cuddy; three great-grandchildren; her brother, Roger Miller of North Carolina; sister-in-law, Ruthie Miller of North Carolina; as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Elva was predeceased by her infant daughter, Margaret, and by several siblings.
Elva’s family extends their deepest appreciation to the staff of the Personal Care of Towanda Memorial Hospital for their excellent care. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
