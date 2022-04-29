Elwood C. Wilber, 78, beloved husband of Barbara (Wood) Wilber, of Canton, Pennsylvania passed away on Tuesday afternoon, April 26, 2022 at the Troy Guthrie Community Hospital. Elwood Carl was born on July 30th 1943, a son of the late Alfred and Myrtle (Kelley) Wilber. He attended Canton Area Schools and was a graduate of the class of 1962. Elwood was employed at Kennedy Valve where retired after 38 years of service. In his earlier years, he was a member of the Troy Fire department where he enjoyed giving back to the community. Later in life he became a member of the Canton Moose Lodge 429.
Elwood was a handyman at heart. He could do anything from wood working to automotive repair. Elwood would gladly teach those skills to anyone that would want to take the time to learn them. You would always find Elwood at family gatherings where he took pleasure in just sitting back and watching and joking with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was a true outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Elwood especially loved camping trips with his family and any time that he was able to spend with them was always special.
Elwood is survived by his wife Barbara of 59 years, his children; Robert (Tina) Wilber, Debra (Irvin) Machmer both of Canton. Roxanne (Gary) Fessenden of Mosherville, Ronald Wilber of Maryland, and Timothy (Elizabeth) Wilber of Philadelphia. Eight Grandchildren; Quin, Gary, Tasha, Casie, Corey, Courtney, Tara and Mathew, Great grandchildren; Alexia, Julian, Lucas, Elijah, Kylee, Damian Tyler, Axel, Carson, Hadley and Emily which held a very special place in his heart, brothers; Cecil and Lewayne Wilber, a sister; Velma Spencer. Elwood will be missed by many, especially his four-legged companion Brutus
Besides his parents, Elwood is predeceased by his brothers; Lewis and Gary and sisters; Phyllis and infant Dorothy.
Family will receive friends 1 to 2 p.m., today, Friday, April 29, 2022 at the Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive in Canton. A memorial service to honor his life will immediately follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Duane Taylor officiating. Burial will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, consider a memorial donation to the family to help with Elwood’s final expenses. Please share your memories and condolences with the family by visiting, www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.