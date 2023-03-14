Ely J. Allen, 23, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday afternoon, March 11, 2023, at his home in Canton Township. Ely Jacob was born September 2, 1999, in Towanda to Paul Allen and Bonnie (Dunbar) Daly. He attended Canton area schools and at the time of his death was employed by Cuz Excavating in Canton Township.
Ely was an avid hunter and appreciated the outdoors. He was a talented mechanic and could often be found working or tinkering on his truck. He was a big guy with an even bigger heart. Ely loved life, which he lived on his own terms and his own way. Being around his friends and family was something he always treasured.
Surviving is his father and stepmother; Paul (Margaret) Allen of Canton, mother and stepfather; Bonnie (Chris) Daly of York, paternal grandfather, Rufus Allen, maternal grandmother and life partner, Marie Ammerman (Martin Elliott), girlfriend, Alexia Zeigler, sister, Michaela (Daphne) Allen, stepsiblings; Markus (Dezi) Schell, Brittni Baldwin, Brandon Schell, and Taylor Schell, special nieces; Brynlee, Brielle, Bailee, Bristol, Aleah, Emma. Maddy and Evy, special friends; Noah Carpenter, John Walters Sr, Caroline Whiteman and Hunter Shedden as well as several uncles, aunts and cousins.
Ely was predeceased by his maternal grandmother, Linda Allen and paternal grandfather, Harry Dunbar.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, March 19, 2023, from 2 – 4 P.M. at Pepper Funeral Home, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton, PA. There is no funeral service and burial will be private and at the family’s convenience in Ellenton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Ely’s name may be directed to https://gofund.me/9b49d10f. Please share your memories of Ely and condolences to the family by visiting www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.