Emily Marie Bastion, age 21, of Millerton, Pennsylvania, passed away at her home on Sunday, May 10, 2020. She was born May 5, 1999, in Elmira, New York, the daughter of Allen and Kimberly Bastion. Emily graduated from the LPN program of Pennsylvania College of Technology in February of 2020. She loved snowboarding, taking pictures of sunsets, family game night, and her cat, Nala. Emily’s beautiful smile and personality would reach the hearts of all around her and always fill others with joy. She also enjoyed campfire lit nights spending time with her family and could always seem to make the littlest moments the most memorable. Emily was a tender spirit that will always find a place in our hearts, being forever cherished as a loving daughter, sister, granddaughter, and friend to anyone who was lucky enough to know her.
Emily is survived by her parents; brother, Anthony Bastion of Millerton, Pennsylvania; paternal grandparents, Kent and Cathy West of LeRoy, Pennsylvania; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Elwood and Betty West.
A private memorial service will be held at Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, Pennsylvania, www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Millerton Fire Dept, 16 North Road, Millerton, PA 16936.
