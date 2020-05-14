Emma Dell “Frankie” Kolb Neiley died peacefully on May 10, 2020 at Guthrie Towanda Skilled Nursing Unit where she lost her battle of more than 30 years to the Alzheimer’s disease.
Emma was born Feb. 8, 1930 in Sweet Water, Texas to William and Margaret Kolb. She was the eldest of their eight children. She graduated from Lake View High School in San Angelo, Texas and began working in the retail field till marrying Stephen R. Neiley Jr. on June 10, 1950. Steve was attending pilot training in the Air Force at the time. Emma worked as an office manager in an orthodontic firm in Camp Springs, Maryland while Steve was stationed at the Pentagon. She enjoyed life as a military wife for 37 years, traveling around the world with her husband and family. She is known for her endearing hospitality in the Officer’s Wives Clubs during the many years before Steve’s retirement from the Air Force, at the American Legion in Towanda, the Towanda Pilots Association and the Wysox Rebekah Lodge. She was a lifetime member of the American Legion Auxiliary and Past District Deputy of the Wysox Rebekah Lodge.
Emma and Steve returned to his family home in Durell after his retirement in 1978. She loved raising her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Emma also enjoyed traveling, cooking, gardening, taking care of the Miniature Schnauzers she and her husband bred and showed and helping anyone in need. She was a devoted member of Christ Episcopal Church in Towanda, Pennsylvania.
Emma was predeceased by her husband, Col. Stephen R. Neiley Jr. and family members: parents, William Melvin and Margaret Elizabeth Garry Kolb; brothers, Jerome Coleman, Robert Melvin, Buddy Glen, John David and Charles Thomas Kolb; and sister, Margaret Marie Kolb.
Emma is survived by children, Nancy N. Miller (Washington, New Jersey), Stephen R. Neiley III ( Vacherie, Louisiana) and Francys N. Hoffman and husband Bruce (Standing Stone, Pennsylvania); grandchildren, Andrea (William) Martin, David (Katie) Neiley, Andrew (Lacie) Neiley, Stephen (Amanda) Neiley IV, Melina (LJ) Lundy, Jonathan Hoffman and Kelly Hoffman; great-grandchildren, Emma, Jillian and Jackson Martin, Lea and Alexandra Neiley, Madilyn, Brody and Whitney Neiley, Zealand, Jaime, Dakota and Lake Neiley; sister, Beverly Ann Kolb; special cousins, Rebecca Lou (Bobby) Yates, Freddy Don (Tammy) Garry and Stephen Howard (Kelly) Garry.
The family would like to thank all those that helped care for her over the last few years. Thank you to the wonderful staff at Skilled Nursing and Hospice.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. She will be interned at Arlington National Cemetery alongside her husband at a later date also. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
