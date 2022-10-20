Lifelong and well-respected dairy farmer, Emory Robert Ball, 92, of Nichols passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Emory was born on September 1, 1930 in Nichols a son of the late Clarence and Katherine (White) Ball. He was a graduate of Nichols High School class of 1948 and furthered his education at Practical Bible School graduating in 1958. On December 26, 1959 in Windham Center, Pa he married Judith Ann Ryan and together they shared 48 and a half years of marriage until her passing on May 24, 2008. A dedicated and hardworking farmer, Emory worked along side his family in the operation of the family farm. Emory had a strong faith which helped carry him through the trials and tribulations he faced. Emory was a founding member of the Nichols Baptist Church. He dedicated many hours sharing the Love of his Lord by teach Sunday School and enjoyed many hours of singing hymns with his family on his way to church.
Emory will be greatly missed by his children: Robert Ball of Nichols; Rebecca Ball of Endicott, Lois (Malin) Martin of Sayre, Pa; Martha Struble of Litchfield; Mary Ball of Ithaca; Timothy (Theresa) Ball of Apalachin; Benjamin Ball of Nichols. His special grandchildren: Amber and Amanda Struble; Chantilli Ball (Donovan Frink) and Tyler Ball; his great grandchildren: River and Willow; a brother Ralph (Sandra) Ball of Alaska; several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive. Emory was welcomed into heaven by his parents; his wife Judith; a son-in-law: Terry Struble; brother Harold; and granddaughter Crysta Ball.
A period of visitation will be held on Monday, October 24th from 12 to 1 pm at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. A celebration of his life will follow at 12pm. Emory will be laid to rest in the Nichols Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com
Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the South Warren Church, 3321 LeRaysville Road, Rome, PA 18837 in loving memory of Emory Robert Ball.
