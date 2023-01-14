Eric John Maryott, 59, of Franklindale, PA passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, January 8, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. Eric was born a “firecracker” in Towanda, PA on July 4, 1963, the son of the late William John Maryott and Evelyn Marie Myers Maryott. Eric graduated from Towanda Area High School in 1981 and from Mansfield University with a Bachelors in Criminal Justice in 1986. Eric is survived by his loving wife, Dr. Jessica Attardo-Maryott, and his daughters, Kelsey Maryott of Towanda and Katie (Brady) Maryott-Johnson of French Asylum. Eric (Grumpa) is also survived by his favorite little ray of sunshine, his grandson Bennett Lee Johnson.
Eric was most proud of his huge loving family, also leaving behind his sister Konni (Dana) Russell of Myersburg, PA, and brothers Mark Maryott of Lake Wallenpaupack, PA and Guy (Tamar) Maryott of Monroeton, PA, his loving in-laws, Nancy Janov of Tampa, FL, Lewis Attardo of Pensacola, FL, and Tony, Jill, Auri, Aimee, and John of Tampa, FL as well as many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. He also shared a special bond with his honorary brothers, Gene, Russ, Chris, Billy, Mark, Darren, Andy, Bob, Randy, Tom, & Jim.
Eric spent most of his life living and working in Bradford County. His passion was to work with students and help guide them on to the right path in life. He enjoyed many activities, engaged in community service, and loved to garden. Eric loved to travel to Florida and Las Vegas with his wife and looked forward to his yearly fishing trips to Canada and to BFR with his “brotherhood” (don’t forget it’s the first FULL weekend in February, boys!). He was a proud member of the Sons of the American Legion Post 42 and the Sayre Rod & Gun Club. His favorite holiday was “deer season” with his daughters and he worked to prepare Bennett to share their passion for hunting. The family will receive friends Thursday, January 19, 2023, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA. A memorial service will be held Friday, January 20, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a Celebration of Life at American Legion Post No. 42, 912 Main St. Towanda, PA.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Williamsport, Sayre Rod and Gun Club, or the Sons of the American Legion Post 42 in Towanda.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
