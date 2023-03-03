Eric L. Kershner, 78, passed away on Monday, February 27, 2023, in Sebring, Florida after living with Parkinson’s for 8 years.
Eric was born on April 20, 1944, in Williamsport, PA to William Allen and Irene Ellis Kershner.
Eric was a proud member of the Towanda High School Class of 1963 and subsequently served with the U.S. Army from 1964 to 1966. Eric worked for E.I. Dupont for 34 years before retiring in 2001 when he enjoyed wintering in Sebring.
Eric was a PIAA umpire for high school softball, PIAA referee for high school volleyball and a volunteer umpire for Little League softball for many years. He was very proud of being chosen to be an umpire for the State Softball finals in Chambersburg, PA.
Eric is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Gaile of 53 years, daughter, Julie Wickwire (Tracey), son Benjamin Kershner, grandsons, Myles & Wesley Kershner and Jason Wickwire, brother and sister-in-law Allen (Midge) Kershner, sister-in-law, Gayle Kershner, sister-in law Rebecca Alexander, sister-in-law & brother-in-law Gwen (Chip) Lee, sister-in-law Joan Taylor, brother-in-law Gary Foster along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Eric was preceded in death by his parents, William & Irene Kershner, In-laws Nathan & Viola Benjamin, brothers, George (Hoppi) and Edward Kershner, sisters, Yvonne Betts and Lucille Buffington, sister-in-law Alice Foster, and brother-in-law Wayne Alexander.
Eric was a lifetime member of the Towanda Elks Club, Towanda American Legion, Beirne-Webster VFW Post #1568, Sebring AM Vets Post 21 and the Towanda Gun Club.
The family suggest that contributions be directed to The Liberty Corners Church, c/o Gwen Lee, 91 Hill Road, Towanda, PA 18848 in memory of Eric L. Kershner.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Dowden Funeral Home of Sebring.
Celebration of Life and Interment will be done at the convenience of the family.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhoms.com.
